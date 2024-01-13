Apple Doubles Number Of Find My Items That Can Be Tracked

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Apple has expanded the number of items that can be tracked through the Find My app on iPhone and iPad devices to 32 items.

According to the company, these items include Apple's tracking device, AirTag, and other accessories from external sources compatible with the "Find My" network. This also includes wireless AirPods, personal wallets that use MagSafe technology, and certain Beats headphones.

Apple clarified that the AirPods Max counts as one item, while the first-generation AirPods and AirPods Pro are counted as two items. The second generation of AirPods Pro is counted as three items. Some models of AirPods are treated as multiple items because they are sometimes counted as individual earpieces, and the charging case itself is considered a separate item.