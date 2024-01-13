Death Toll In Colombia Landslide Rises To 23: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Bogota: At least 23 people were killed and another 20 injured in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, local officials said.
"It is already a fact: 23 people dead and 20 people injured," Jaime Herrera, mayor of the Carmen de Atrato municipality, told Blu Radio.
Earlier, officials had put the toll in Friday's landslide, which hit a road linking the cities of Medellin and Quibdo, at 18 dead and 30 injured.
