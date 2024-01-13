LIVE UPDATES: Israel Carries Out Deadly Attacks Across Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Israeli forces bombarded the Palestinian territory that is suffering under dire humanitarian situation with no let up as fighter jets hovered across the strip. Dozens have been killed in northern, central Gaza, with reports of air strike from Daraj neighbourhood, al-Dawa, Maghazi and Deir el-Balah.

[4:30pm Doha Time] 'We love life': Gaza couple celebrate wartime wedding

Surrounded by family and friends, clapping and cheering, Gaza woman Afnan Jibril beams a brilliant smile on her wedding day, determined to celebrate even as war rages.

"We are a people that love life, despite death, murders and destruction," said her father, Mohamed Jibril.

Relatives were gathered on Friday for the wartime wedding in a tiny room at an abandoned school building in the besieged Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah, near the frontier with Egypt.

The city has suffered daily Israeli bombardment, and the families of both bride and groom are among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who have fled the fighting further north. Read more

[3:30pm Doha Time] Desperate patients must brave 'war zone' to leave Al-Aqsa Hospital

Patients trying to leave Al-Aqsa Hospital, which has lost power and is in growing danger from Israeli army attacks nearby, will have to take a major risk to make their way out.

“It's very risky for patients who are trying to leave,” said Al Jazeera's Tareq Abu Azzoum.“The hospital is located in an area that is considered to be a battle zone.”

Azzoum added that Israeli forces are stationed just a few hundred metres away from the facility in central Gaza where they have tried to take full control of the main Salah al-Din Street linking central and southern Gaza.

The total power blackout at the hospital has made it even more difficult for patients there to organise an exit.

[12:30pm Doha Time] Gaza Health Ministry says death toll at 23,843

The health ministry in Gaza said Saturday at least 23,843 have been killed in the territory in 99 days of war between Palestinian militants and Israel.

The latest attacks have also injured 312 Palestinians, many of whom are trapped under rubble and unable to be reached by rescuers, according to the ministry.

Since the war began, a total of 60,317 Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli attacks, with thousands suffering from the loss of limbs and other life-altering injuries.

[12:pm Doha Time] 'What wrong did she do?'

The death toll from the overnight strike on a house in Rafah is now 14. The majority of the victims are children.

“Without warning, our home was bombed at night by Israeli warplanes,” said Basim Atrifa, who was away from his home when it was struck.“Only women and children were kept in the house, 14 of them. They were all killed.”

He said one of the victims was a two-year-old girl:“What wrong did she do to them [the Israelis]? She died hungry; you can see her holding a loaf of bread in her tiny hand... Is this baby girl a fighter?”

“Even those who survived the strike, are now disabled. A pregnant woman lost her fetus, the other lost both legs,” he said.“Did those innocent women do any wrong to Israel? Are they Hamas fighters?”

[11:am Doha Time] During 100 days of war, Gaza doctor pushes through horror and loss in struggle to save lives

For a few hours every day or night, Dr. Suhaib Alhamss tries to sleep on a thin mattress in an operating room. He swings in and out of half-consciousness, both too tired to open his eyes and too tense to let go. Thunderous shellfire often rattles the windows of the hospital he directs in the southern Gaza Strip.

But the worst sounds, Alhamss said, come from inside Kuwaiti Hospital: the cries of tiny children with no parents and enormous wounds. The panicked screams of patients jolted awake to the realization that they've lost a limb.

The war has exposed him, his staff and the people of Gaza to a scale of violence and horror unlike anything they had seen before. It has rendered his hometown unrecognizable.

"This is a disaster that's bigger than all of us,” Alhamss, 35, said by phone between surgeries. Read more

[10:30am Doha Time] Newborns at risk at Al-Aqsa Hospital faces total blackout

Doctors in central Gaza's Al-Aqsa Hospital are sounding the alarm about a power outage that is putting the lives of their most vulnerable patients in peril.

“This situation is threatening the lives of many patients and newborns,” one doctor in the facility told Al Jazeera.“We're trying to work with what we have but we will have to stop working completely because we don't have any electricity.

“There's a complete outage. How can we treat the patients?” she asked.

Another of the few remaining doctors in the facility said she is working with the flash on her phone to urgently treat vulnerable patients, including more than a dozen babies.

“We are trying to manage as best we can, even just to find some blankets for the children and babies. They suffer from malnutrition. They can easily get sick, even die, God forbid,” the doctor told Al Jazeera.

[10am Doha Time] Dozens killed in latest attacks in northern, central Gaza

The Israeli military attacks over the last few hours have caused many casualties near Gaza City in the north and Nuseirat in the centre, reports the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

In the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, an Israeli air strike killed 20 Palestinians.

In al-Dawa neighbourhood, near Nuseirat, Israeli shelling killed or wounded dozens more. Several victims are still trapped under the rubble.

Israeli strikes have also hit areas of Maghazi and Deir el-Balah, according to the news agency, as Israeli forces also move closer to Al-Aqsa Hospital.