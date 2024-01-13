Historic NFL Super Bowl Breakfast 2024 Partnership Forms, Elevating 36Th Bart Starr Award, Honoring The Great Jim Thorpe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Athletes in Action NFL Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast 2024 Featuring The Bart Starr Award

NFL Legend The Great Jim Thorpe

2-Time Gold Medal Olympian Jim Thorpe - 1912 Olympics

Jim Thorpe - Wa Tho Huk

The Bart Starr Award Trophy

Athletes in Action Forms Historic Partnership for Super Bowl Breakfast 2024, Elevating The 36th Bart Starr Award Celebration by Officially Honoring Jim Thorpe.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Athletes in Action (AIA) and Pro Media Group are excited to announce their groundbreaking collaboration aimed at celebrating and honoring the legacy of one of the world's greatest athletes, Jim Thorpe , during the 37th NFL Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, on February 10th, 2024. Visit superbowlbreakfast to learn more.Athletes in Action Chief Ambassador Officer and Executive Director of the Super Bowl Breakfast, Corwin Anthony, is leading the opportunity to include key stakeholders from the Tribal Nations and the Bright Path Strong Organization in a significant way. Anthony is dedicated to ensuring that this collaboration goes beyond mere representation; he aims to foster genuine engagement, dialogue, and mutual benefit, thus creating a legacy that resonates authentically with the values of Athletes in Action and the communities they seek to honor.Through this alliance, a special segment of the Super Bowl Breakfast program will be dedicated to Jim Thorpe, a legendary figure in the world of sports. Thorpe, a member of the Sac and Fox Nation and a descendant of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, who was the first Native American to win GOLD twice for the United States in the 1912 Summer Olympics. He was the first President of the American Professional Football Association (APFA) in 1920 and then appointed President of the National Football League (NFL) in 1922.“Being able to recognize such a special man whose impact reaches far beyond the game is an honor. Mr. Thorpe is exactly the kind of person that Bart Starr would have loved to compete alongside and support in any way. We are thrilled to be able to posthumously unite and recognize these two men for their contributions to society that greatly surpasses their impact on the field of play.” Corwin Anthony SBB Exec Dir.“We are extremely excited, happy, thrilled, and proud to partner with Athletes in Action to bring this vision to life,” said Eric Brown, CEO of Pro Media Group.“We are deeply committed to celebrating both Bart Starr and Jim Thorpe's remarkable legacies and showcasing it to the world. Our goal is to not only honor the phenomenal legacy of Jim Thorpe but also strengthen our bonds with Tribal Nations and unify communities around the world.”"It is an immense honor to work with Athletes in Action and a tremendous opportunity to build a moment around the iconic athlete Jim Thorpe, a name synonymous with excellence and resilience in sports history," says Francesco Kozerski, Chief of Brand at Pro Media Group. "Collaborating with the Nations and being part of an NFL sanctioned event with Athletes in Action to bring this project to life is an extraordinary privilege. This initiative is a way to honor the past while inspiring future generations."Pro Media Group is actively engaging with several Tribal Nations and Bright Path Strong to develop and launch a Thorpe initiative that symbolizes strength, resilience, and excellence in athletics. The Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast has agreed to a multiyear arrangement to feature and promote the legendary athlete and his story inside the event and potentially on internationally aired broadcasts. The partners will work on a campaign to bring international awareness to acclaimed athletic phenom, Jim Thorpe. This unique partnership seeks to unify sponsorships exclusively within Tribal Nations, marking a significant moment in the Super Bowl Breakfast history.The collaboration represents more than just a sponsorship opportunity; it is a cultural celebration and an acknowledgment of the rich heritage and contributions of Tribal Nations to sports and society. The team aims to bridge communities and bring together diverse audiences in a unique celebration of Thorpe's enduring legacy, set against the backdrop of one of the most anticipated events in the NFL calendar.Athletes in Action's Super Bowl Breakfast is thankfully acknowledging former U.S. Ambassador Sig Rogich who lobbied to create the Jim Thorpe public school in Henderson, Nevada. Pro Media's own Eric Brown is working with Thorpe's granddaughters along with Nedra Darling, Producer on the upcoming THORPE movie and co-founder of Bright Path Strong which won the restoration of Jim Thorpe's 1912 Olympic Gold records.Bright Path Strong and Thorpe's granddaughters are deeply honored that the NFL sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast is recognizing the unprecedented accomplishments of James Francis Thorpe, Wa-Tho-Huk (“Bright Path”).“Keeping our grandfather's legacy alive is a deeply sacred honor for us,” said Thorpe's granddaughters, Anita and Mary Thorpe.“We are excited to celebrate his accomplishments and contributions to the world of sports, especially his position as the first elected President of the NFL. Through sharing Jim Thorpe's story, we hope to inspire the minds of millions and encourage future generations to embrace an unwavering belief in themselves to overcome adversity. Thank you for sharing Jim Thorpe's legacy at this special NFL sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast.”“Jim Thorpe loved football, and football loved him, as evidenced by this wonderful celebration with his granddaughters to honor and share the truth about his amazing life story,” said Nedra Darling, of Bright Path Strong.“We appreciate our partners and allies who are uplifting Thorpe's legacy with events like this one. Special thanks to Athletes in Action's Corwin Anthony for his vision to feature Jim Thorpe at the 2024 Super Bowl Breakfast, and Eric Brown and his Pro Media Group for their tremendous support to include Bright Path Strong and the THORPE movie at the SUPER CELEBRATION SPORTS FESTIVAL HONORING JIM THORPE. A special thanks to Sig Rogich of Sig Rogich Communications Group for his advocacy and support in founding the Jim Thorpe Elementary School in Las Vegas. Thank you, Larry Miller, Chairman NIKE Jordan Brand, for your support and everyone at NIKE's N7 program, for your amazing sports, wellness, and activity programs with Indian Country. Thank you for partnering with us to honor Jim Thorpe at the Super Bowl Breakfast and build upon his legacy for future generations of Native athletes to find encouragement while pursuing their own dreams. Most of all, thank you, Jim Thorpe, for your athleticism, humanitarianism, resilience, and determination for a higher purpose against all odds.”The Super Bowl Breakfast, an event cherished by NFL fans and players alike, provides the perfect stage to honor Jim Thorpe's memory and showcase the rich culture and history of Tribal Nations while celebrating the newly named Bart Starr Award Recipient. The 2024 event promises to be a spectacle of unity, respect, and celebration, setting a new benchmark for inclusivity and cultural representation.About Athletes in ActionAthletes in Action is the world's largest international sports ministry dedicated to building total athletes spiritually, physically, and mentally so that every athlete experiences a Victory Beyond Competition. - athletesinactionAbout Pro Media GroupPro Media Group is a leading media and consulting company, specializing in creating memorable and impactful experiences that connect brands with their audiences. - athletesinactionAbout Bright Path StrongBright Path Strong is an organization that shares and amplifies authentic Native American voices and stories from the past to the present. Representation matters, and it is time we shine a light on our real history, our people, and our resilience – in our own words. - brightpathstrong

