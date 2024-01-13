Zipline Launches New Learning Solution To Help Leading Retail Brands Develop A Skilled, Engaged, And Adaptable Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zipline, a unified platform for operational excellence, announces the launch of its newest innovation designed to help retailers deliver frontline employees the tools and knowledge they need to be successful in their roles. The new module, Zipline Learning, seamlessly integrates courses, microlearning, certifications, and more with store teams' daily communications and tasks. Zipline Learning bridges the gap between day-to-day brand communication and broader Learning & Development coursework, enabling frontline teams to excel during every shift and take charge of their own professional growth.

Unlike traditional Learning Management Systems, Zipline Learning is purpose-built for the retail employee experience. Zipline Learning creates an environment where learning is integrated into daily retail operations, so retailers can achieve operational excellence. Features include:

Streamlined and Unified Learning Experience: Retailers can bid farewell to fragmented training materials and disjointed communication channels. Zipline's Learning solution consolidates all learning initiatives, communications, and tasks into a true one stop shop, making it easy for frontline teams to access and prioritize their daily activities while on shift.

Modern Learning for Modern Retail: Zipline Learning facilitates fast, engaging, and easily accessible learning directly from the sales floor via any mobile device. The result is a dynamic and responsive learning environment that can keep pace with the unpredictable nature of a retail employee's day.

Tailored Learning Journeys for Retail Success: Retail structures and reporting hierarchies are complex, but Zipline helps retailers to adapt effortlessly. Whether onboarding seasonal hires, upskilling tenured staff, or implementing new sales standards, Zipline's solution gives retail L&D and HR professionals the flexibility to easily manage diverse learning journeys across their large distributed workforce.

"Our mission at Zipline has always been to improve the lives of retail workers,” said Melissa Wong, Zipline CEO and Co-founder.“By delivering the tools and knowledge they need to be successful in their roles, Zipline's Learning solution helps give frontline employees a sense of purpose, motivation, and brand pride - ultimately driving operational excellence."

Several Zipline customers are participating in the early release of the Learning module, including State & Liberty, a retailer specializing in athletic performance clothing. According to Carl Faraon, Head of Partnerships + Athlete Engagement at State & Liberty, "Implementing Zipline has made a foundational impact to our day-to-day operations at State & Liberty. The addition of learning and development capabilities align perfectly with our vision to create the most efficient employee onboarding experience while fostering continued growth at our company.”

About Zipline

Zipline is how best-in-class retailers bring brand strategies to life in stores. A unified platform for operational excellence, Zipline brings together frontline communications, task management, learning, resources, insights, and more-so everyone feels connected to the brand and inspired by their work. The company has an NPS of 78 and was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Store teams using Zipline have a 92% average team adoption rate of the software. What's more, CB Insights ranked Zipline as one of the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies. Today, nearly 100 brands like Rite Aid and Sephora depend on Zipline to align and empower their store teams worldwide. For further information, please visit: .

