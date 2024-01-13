Aliyyah Koloc Completed Toughest Stage At Dakar Rally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aliyyah Koloc, at just 19 years old and a driver for Buggyra ZM Racing, has successfully completed the most challenging stage of this year's Dakar Rally.

SHUBAYTAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The so-called Chrono48, spanning two days, saw her finishing in a sensational 15th place in the elite Ultimate class's packed field, driving her RedLined Revo T1+ car. Because of technical problems at the start of the event, she is currently in the fourth ten overall.Featuring both the start and finish in Shubaytah, the challenging itinerary included several bivouacs. Riders were required to reach the nearest bivouac by a set time yesterday in order to complete the entire stage today.Aliyyah Koloc continued up to the 400th kilometer mark, making today's racing segment shorter, at just under 150 km. And once again, she did it with flying colours. While the hopes of such a legend as five-time event winner Nasser Al-Attiyah ended today, the Buggyra racer completed it without any problems."I am very happy. It's finally over. It was a very long day yesterday. Today it was shorter. I'm very tired, but really, really happy," said the delighted driver at the finish line.She considers it a great honour to have been ranked among the best Dakar riders and a motivation for the next battles."When we arrived at the bivouac yesterday, there were so many great riders around. It was a special feeling to be by their side. Now we're at the finish line and there are all the big names here, so I'm really happy. I think I'm most confident and feel the best on the dunes. It was no problem today, we just had two small stops yesterday," Aliyyah continued.She then had to return to spending the night in a makeshift bivouac in the middle of the sixth stage of the Dakar. "It was very nice to sleep under the stars, so it wasn't a great sleep, but it was a very nice experience. Tomorrow is a rest day. I think it's well deserved for everyone. I'm going to work on my fitness, rest, eat, sleep, and spend some time with the team, getting ready for the second week," said Aliyyah Koloc.

