Armenta Howerton Inspires Virtuous Living In New Release: Living For God: Seven Pillars To A Virtuous Lifestyle

Living for God: Seven Pillars To A Virtuous Lifestyle

Minister Armenta Howerton

Transformative Guide Blends Biblical Wisdom and Character Principles for a Purposeful Life in Alignment with God's Teachings

GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 13, 2024 -- Armenta Howerton's latest release, "Living For God: Seven Pillars To A Virtuous Lifestyle," renowned for her expository-style lectures, now extends her teachings beyond the pulpit. It's a call to rediscover one's divine purpose and lead a life of virtue. This guide offers a roadmap for readers seeking a deeper connection with God. Minister Howerton's teachings, rooted in personal experiences and wisdom gained from her journey, aim to inspire purposeful living aligned with God's principles. As a testament to God's calling, "Living for God-Seven Pillars to a Virtuous Lifestyle" serves as a global invitation for individuals to embrace and embody virtuous living. The seven pillars-Trust, Love, Submission, A Pure Heart, Obedience, Patience, and Humility-are unveiled as the cornerstone of virtuous living. Drawing from her spiritual journey, Minister Howerton empowers readers to navigate life's challenges with grace, faith, and purpose. Minister Howerton's book goes beyond the pages; it's a movement toward spiritual enlightenment. As Christians grapple with the complexities of modern life, 'Living For God' emerges as a guiding light, offering timeless principles to navigate a world often veiled by selfish ambitions. Available in paperback and hardcover formats on Amazon and major retailers, the book is accompanied by the upcoming release of Armenta's podcast's first episode in February 2024. ISBN: 979-8-89031-387-4 (sc) ISBN: 979-8-89031-388-1 (hc) About Armenta Howerton: Minister Armenta Howerton the founder and president of Eye On the Prize Ministries International, is on a mission to inspire, equip, and teach individuals to live for God. "Living for God-Seven Pillars to a Virtuous Lifestyle" is a testament to her commitment to spreading God's teachings and fostering virtuous living.

