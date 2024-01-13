Drugs Valued At Rs 9.43 Cr Seized In Mizoram & Assam; 3 Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl/Guwahati, Jan 13 (IANS) The Assam Rifles troopers have seized drugs valued at Rs 9.43 crore, Rs 10,500 fake Indian currency, and apprehended three drug peddlers including a woman in this connection in different operations in Mizoram and Assam, an official said on Saturday.

Officials said that acting on an input, the Assam Rifles personnel accompanied by Customs officials recovered 628 gram heroin valued at Rs 4.39 crore from Zokhawthar and 95 cases of foreign origin cigarettes valued at Rs 1.23 crore from Champhai-Aizawl road in Champhai district on Friday night.

In the Champhai-Aizawl road raid, a 29-year-old woman was also arrested.

In another operation, the para-military force seized 22,000 highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets (also called Yaba tablets) valued at Rs 3.8 crore and fake Indian currencies of Rs 10,500, and apprehended two drug peddlers in Assam's Patharkandi in Karimganj district in this connection on Saturday.

Officials said that these drugs and the fake Indian currencies were smuggled from Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl and assured him that Assam Rifles would continue to operate against the move of drugs and contraband and break the drug cartel to which the Chief Minister complimented the efforts of the force and promised outright cooperation by the state government.

