Kevin Hodes Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With Empathy And Understanding In Business, Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Kevin Hodes

DALLAS, TX, USA, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kevin Hodes, the owner, and founder of Swypit, has reached an impressive milestone by collaborating with renowned author Chris Voss and a distinguished group of professionals worldwide to co-author the highly acclaimed book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. This transformative book made its debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Kevin Hodes's insightful chapter, titled,“The Connections We Make” played a pivotal role in the book's success.

Meet Kevin Hodes:

Since 1999, Kevin Hodes has been the driving force behind Swypit, an organization built on principles of honesty and integrity in the realm of credit card processing. Swypit is more than just a service; it takes immense pride in supporting clients in the growth and management of their businesses while directly contributing to their profitability. Kevin's expertise in the merchant service industry has earned him recognition on ABC, NBC, CBS, A&E, E!, and Bravo networks.

In an industry often plagued by third-party providers more focused on selling equipment than delivering effective solutions, Swypit stands out by treating clients as individuals rather than numbers. They prioritize open communication and offer unmatched customer support.

Swypit provides world-class service, competitive rates, and cutting-edge technology. They go the extra mile by offering free credit card terminals, assistance with point-of-sale systems that manage inventory and payroll, provide gift cards, and offer cash advance services. Additionally, they offer surcharging with no-cost credit card processing.

Kevin Hodes is not only an accomplished entrepreneur but also a four-time Best-Selling Author and Executive Producer of several documentaries, including "Maximum Achievement: The Brian Tracy Story," "The Jay Abraham Story: Getting Everything You Can Out Of All You've Got," "The Truth About Reading," "Dickie V," "It's Happening Right Here," "Tactical Empathy," and "Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot's Mission to Deliver Healing and Hope to America." His work has received numerous Telly awards and two Emmys for "Folds of Honor."

Community engagement and giving back hold significant importance to Kevin. Swypit directs its profits towards supporting various community organizations, with a primary focus on "The American Fallen Soldiers Project" and "The Folds of Honor."

Empathy and Understanding In Business is now available for purchase, featuring Kevin Hodes's valuable insights. He invites readers to explore the transformative wisdom within its pages.

To order your copy of Empathy and Understanding in Business visit: Amazon

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here