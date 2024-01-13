Dr. Jemma Green Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Empathy And Understanding In Business,” Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Dr. Jemma Green

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, EUROPE, January 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jemma Green, a visionary leader in the world of blockchain, energy and finance, has joined forces with renowned author Chris Voss and a distinguished group of professionals from across the globe to co-author the transformative book, Empathy and Understanding In Business, published by SuccessBooks®. The book made its debut on January 4th, 2024.

Following its release, Empathy and Understanding In Business swiftly climbed the ranks on Amazon's best-sellers charts, achieving best-seller status in direct marketing, sales, and selling, as well as the Entrepreneur category. Not only did it achieve these remarkable milestones, but it also proudly secured the coveted #1 New Release spot in four distinct categories. This extraordinary success underscores the widespread recognition and enthusiastic reception this groundbreaking book has garnered within the business and entrepreneurial community, solidifying its position as a must-read for professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs alike.

Dr. Jemma Green's impactful chapter, titled,“Power Your Business To The Top With Empathy and Understanding” played a pivotal role in the book's success.

Meet Dr. Jemma Green:

Dr. Jemma Green embarked on a remarkable journey, commencing with the completion of a finance degree in Australia. Her professional trajectory led her to the financial hub of London, where she joined J.P. Morgan with a specific focus on integrating sustainability into financial markets. In this role, Dr. Jemma adeptly navigated the intricate task of evaluating clients' environmental impact while preserving financial profitability. During this period, financial markets were in the nascent stages of embracing sustainability, marking a pivotal shift towards scrutinizing major projects through the lens of the triple bottom line.

Motivated by an unyielding desire for new challenges, Dr. Jemma pursued a PhD in electricity market disruption. Her groundbreaking research centered on shared solar power within an ecovillage, a prescient concept that laid the foundation for Powerledger's revolutionary peer-to-peer energy sharing innovation.

In the course of her doctoral journey, and after meeting her cofounder and blockchain pioneer, John Bulich, they co-founded Powerledger, harnessing the potential of blockchain technology to redefine energy tracking and trading solutions for utilities and major corporations. Dr. Jemma's contributions at Powerledger span a diverse range of domains, encompassing transactive energy, energy provenance tracking, and the development of energy and carbon certificate marketplaces. Collaborating with esteemed clients such as Tata Power, Shell, European energy suppliers, and the M-RETs environmental commodity registry in the US, she has been instrumental in driving innovation and sustainable practices.

A respected voice in the industry, Dr. Jemma actively shares her expertise on energy and blockchain through contributions to Forbes and is frequently sought after as a speaker at conferences on these transformative topics.

Currently residing in Zug, Switzerland, Dr. Jemma Green adeptly balances her illustrious career with her family life. At home, she shares her life with her husband, three children, and their loyal canine companion, Dexter.

To secure your copy of this insightful book, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here