Elderly Woman Rescued From Rubble Following Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region's Beryslav

A woman, 74, has been rescued from the rubble of a 2-storey house destroyed in Russia's shelling of the Kherson region's Beryslav.

The relevant statement was made by the National Police of Ukraine , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian troops again launched air strikes on the town of Beryslav. The enemy dropped several guided bombs on residential areas. Following powerful explosions, 10 detached houses were significantly damaged. A woman, 74, was trapped under the rubble of a 2-storey apartment block. The police saw her as they arrived at the scene to document the consequences,” the report states.

Law enforcement officers from a local police department, in cooperation with colleagues from other units, carried out a rescue operation. Local residents also came to help them rescue the woman trapped on the second floor.

Medics transported her to hospital. She was diagnosed with hypothermia and concussion.

A reminder that, on January 12, 2024, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 71 times . Two people were reported killed.