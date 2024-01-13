Denmark To Provide USD 21M For Reconstruction Efforts In Mykolaiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Denmark has endorsed a new package of assistance in support of reconstruction efforts in the city of Mykolaiv, totaling more than USD 21 million.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Denmark is providing another package of assistance to Ukraine in support of reconstruction efforts in Mykolaiv, totaling more than USD 21 million. The package was endorsed during the fourth meeting of the special supervisory committee, co-chaired by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Danish Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Minister Dan Jørgensen,” the report states.

In particular, the package includes financing for the project on the demining of agricultural lands. Mykolaiv will also receive cogeneration plants. Additionally, in cooperation with UNOPS Ukraine and All Ukraine, reconstruction works will be carried out in a dormitory of Mykolaiv National Agrarian University.

Kubrakov mentioned that, in spring 2023, Denmark took the Mykolaiv region under its patronage. Significant progress has been achieved in reconstruction efforts since then: most projects have either been completed or are being successfully implemented.

With the support of the Danish government, in November 2023, the Office of the Mykolaiv Region's Recovery and Development and the Office of the Mykolaiv City Community's Recovery and Development were launched. The Office of the Embassy of Denmark was established in the city.

“I am grateful to the Government of Denmark and personally Dan Jørgensen for a stable position in supporting Ukraine and Mykolaiv in particular. This is an exemplary cooperation of the state, partners and local self-government,” Kubrakov noted.

A reminder that, in November 2023, the Government of Denmark endorsed an assistance package worth EUR 40 billion for Ukraine.

Photo: Ukrainian Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Ministry