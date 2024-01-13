Trolleybus Services Fully Resumed In Kherson Following Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Trolleybus services have fully resumed in the city of Kherson. Some of them were suspended following Russia's recent shelling.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson City Military Administration Head Roman Mrochko on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Currently, trolleybus traffic has been fully restored in the city. The employees of Khersonelectrotrans Municipal Enterprise repaired the overhead contact system damaged by enemy attacks,” Mrochko wrote.

In his words, seventeen trolleybuses are now in service across the city routes.

A reminder that, on the morning of January 13, 2024, trolleybus services were interrupted in the city of Kherson following Russia's overnight shelling.