Cancer Patient Dies In Rajasthan After Oxygen Supply Stops Due To Power Cut

Jaipur, Jan 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar on Saturday issued Awaited Posting Orders (APO) to three health officials following the death of a cancer patient after a disruption in oxygen supply due to the power cuts.

The minister issued the APO orders against senior medical officer Dr. Kuldeep and two nurses Omaram and Manisha. The deceased cancer patient is a 24-year old youth who died on Friday morning after the oxygen supply was disrupted due to power cuts at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur.

The minister said that a proper investigation regarding the case has been ordered.

Relatives of the deceased said that the oxygen supply stopped after there were power cuts which led to the death of the patient.

They said that the deceased was the only son in the family. After the incident, angry family members created a ruckus outside the hospital and accused the management of negligence.

A video of the dying patient has also surfaced on social media.

