How Telehealth Urgent Care Is Changing Traditional Healthcare

Telehealth is helping to overcome many of the barriers that currently prevent patients from accessing traditional care. As telehealth becomes more popular, the benefits are clear. From reduced travel costs to increased convenience and patient comfort, telehealth is helping to revolutionize traditional healthcare and improve the patient experience.

Telehealth vs. traditional healthcare

Telehealth is the term used to describe the technologies that connect individuals and healthcare professionals when they aren't together in the same place. Patients can use their phone, tablet or desktop to communicate with their healthcare provider in several ways:



Connect in real-time : Patients can connect in real-time with their healthcare provider over the phone or video conferencing.

Send information: Using telehealth technologies, patients can record data, messages or images to share with their healthcare provider at a later time. Remote patient monitoring: Patients can use remote monitoring devices such as thermometers, weight scales and blood pressure monitors to measure their vitals and then share them with their care provider.

Using the traditional healthcare model, patients travel to a medical office, clinic or emergency room (ER) to meet with a healthcare professional in person.

Barriers to traditional care

When it comes to accessing traditional healthcare, there are some common barriers, including:



Location: Patients living in remote or rural areas are more likely to face a shortage of primary care providers in their area. This can result in patients having to drive a long way to access care.

Transportation: Many people simply don't have access to transportation to get to and from a medical appointment.

Time consuming and expensive: For some patients, a trip to the doctor may require them to take time off work or pay for child care. Mobility: Patients with mobility issues may find it painful to try and get to a medical appointment at a clinic or hospital.

6 ways telehealth is changing traditional healthcare?

Telehealth is helping to break down many of the barriers associated with traditional care, making healthcare more accessible, cost-effective and patient-centered.

Increasing accessibility

Access to healthcare is essential to good health, yet many patients living in remote and rural areas struggle to find care.1 Telehealth is helping to fill in the gaps for these patients, eliminating long travel distances and bringing care into the home.

Reducing costs

A telehealth urgent care visit can help to eliminate the costs associated with traveling to a healthcare appointment, including fuel, parking and accommodation. Meeting with a medical professional over telehealth can also cost less than an expensive visit to an Emergency Room.

Improving continuity of care

Telehealth can make it easier for healthcare professionals to monitor discharged patients and help them manage their recovery. For instance, patients can use remote monitoring devices in their home to measure and share their vitals with their healthcare provider.

Prioritizing patient comfort

Patients often feel more comfortable and safe getting care from their homes versus traveling to a hospital or clinic.

Convenience

Telehealth appointments are often easier for patients to fit into their busy calendars. A telehealth visit can prevent patients from having to take time off work or arrange child care or a ride to their appointments.

Prevention of infectious disease

Elderly, pregnant and immunocompromised patients can reduce their exposure to germs and infectious diseases by staying out of clinic and hospital waiting rooms.

Telehealth is transforming traditional healthcare

The benefits of telehealth are clear. The use of telehealth technologies can improve access to care for many patients across the country. While the COVID-19 pandemic helped to boost the use and popularity of telehealth, the technology is still growing and its full potential has yet to be discovered.

