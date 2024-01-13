(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Tata Soulfull Launches in UAE and Kuwait







Award-Winning Millet-Based Snacks and Cereals Now Available Across Major Supermarkets and Retailers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 12th January 2024 – Tata Soulfull, a pioneer in the good-for-you Snacks and Breakfast Cereals segment, has launched in the GCC. Tata Soulfull is part of Tata Consumer Products Limited- a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella.



Signature products from Tata Soulfull's award-winning portfolio of millet-based snacks and cereals are now available across the UAE and Kuwait with plans to expand further across the GCC over the next 6-12 months.

With the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations, these ancient grains have garnered the spotlight, reflecting a growing recognition of their potential in strengthening food security, and contributing to sustainable agriculture.

Tata Soulfull has rightly taken the initiative to create innovative and delicious products that celebrate this nutrient-rich game-changer rich in proteins, iron and calcium and is catering to evolving consumer preferences. This innovation happens at India's largest fully customised value-added millet processing unit.

Products currently on the shelves include Tata Soulfull Millet Muesli Crunchy and Millet Muesli Fruit & Nut from the muesli range and Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Crunchy Choco and Ragi Bites Choco Fills from the finger millet based cereal range. These are perfect, wholesome options either as an anytime snack or to kickstart one's day.



Tata Soulfull Ragi bites Crunchy Choco and Ragi bites Choco Fills are both crafted with chocolate and reinforce the brand's emphasis on providing both taste and crunchy bite in one delightful snack. With their Maida (refined wheat flour) -free composition, offering a wholesome alternative for children, these products are designed to win the approval of parents and their little ones.

“The global health and wellness trend is driving consumers towards more nutritious and wholesome food choices. Millets fit well into this narrative with their myriad health benefits,” said Prashant Parameswaran, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Soulfull,“People want to eat healthy and our research for new products is now based on these findings. Where we score is in creating imaginative, attractive, and super tasty cereal mixes and snacks that are irresistible and nourishing, both for children and adults.”



“The popularity of our Tata Soulfull Muesli has grown exponentially, and Ragi Bites No Maida Choco recently won the Nielsen Breakthrough Innovation Award 2023 for product ingenuity and delivering value at scale. This acknowledgement of our continuous efforts to revive Indian Millets in more unique and convenient formats is what drives us, and we are confident that the Middle East's discerning consumers will follow suit and choose Tata Soulfull.”

“In a world where water is scarce, millets are an ideal crop. In addition to their high nutritional benefits, millets can grow in conditions that many other crops can't tolerate.

They are heat tolerant and need significantly less water than other grains. Millets are now also seen as a smart food that needs to be incorporated into one's diet as we aim for a more eco-conscious future,” he added.

Tata Soulfull cereals are now available in leading retails stores across the UAE at attractive prices.

