Hero Dubai Desert Classic Celebrates 35 Years Of The Middle East's Oldest Tournament With Retro-Vintage Saturday

. Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2024 are calling on all visitors to the event to dig out and dress up in their favourite retro or vintage attire on Saturday 20th January, cheer on the sporting heroes, and win big!

. The best dressed fans will be eligible to win incredible prizes, worth over AED40,000 that includes a stay in an Underwater Suite at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai worth AED25,000.



Dubai, UAE, 13 January 2024: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic (HDDC) has announced a 'Best Dressed' competition for fans on Retro-Vintage Saturday 20th January to mark this year's 35th edition of the tournament – the oldest in the Middle East. Celebrating the sport's rich heritage and fashion evolution across the decades, fans are being urged to choose their favourite golfing fashion era inspired by iconic looks from the 1940s through to the 1990s – from timeless vintage sophistication to bold retro styles, including from the iconic year of its founding, 1989. Visitors to the event can dress to impress in classic golf attire or rock vibrant retro fashion for a chance to win fantastic prizes. There are three amazing sets of prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

The first-place winner can look forward to a one-night stay in an Underwater Suite at the Atlantis, The Palm Dubai, worth AED 25,000, plus a Lindt hamper, F&B vouchers at Dubai Golf, and a three-month

Viya Access family membership , with the total prize worth nearly AED30,000! The runner-up will get two hospitality tickets for the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a Lindt hamper worth, a voucher for four at Jones the Grocer, a Top Golf voucher and a three-month gym, pool and beach access pass, all worth nearly AED10,000! The third-place winner will receive one Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket and entry into a draw to win USD $1 million, two tickets to watch Irish singer Niall Horan live at a concert at a venue of their choice, a Lindt hamper, one 60-minute massage voucher at SENSASIA Urban Spa, and a three-month Viya Fit subscription all worth nearly AED4,000!

To enter the competition, fans can post pictures of themselves in their oufits at the event on their social media, tag the event @dubaidcgolf and use the hashtags #Dubaidesertclassic and #35thEdition. Players and volunteers are also being invited to embrace the occasion by selecting attire from their golfing wardrobe that resonates with the retro-vintage theme and wear these outfits for their Saturday round on the course.



This year's event combines world-class golf with a huge array of family-friendly entertainment.

Spectators can look forward to a wider variety of options off the course than ever before, with something for fans of all ages to enjoy across the tournament. The tournament has attracted a stellar line-up so far with World No.2 Rory McIlroy and defending champion headlining the field. The Northern Irishman will be searching for his fourth historic Hero Dubai Desert Classic title and will be joined by World No.9 and reigning Open Champion Brian Harman, six-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood, World No.12 Tyrrell Hatton, and American World No.23 Cameron Young.

