The event was attended by more than 500 people Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Celebrates 125th Anniversary of the Birth of Umm Kulthum in Library Days' Activities



Dubai, UAE, 13 January 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised a two-day event entitled 'Umm Kulthum Days', to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the birth of the legendary Egyptian artist, Umm Kulthum. The event hosted a series of cultural and artistic activities highlighting the legacy of the late artist Umm Kulthum, with broad participation and great interaction from the library's board members, senior officials, and the public of all ages.

Dr. Mohammed Salem AlMazrooei, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, said:“These events form an integral part of our strategic vision at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as we believe that reviving the legacy of cultural icons such as Umm Kulthum enhances cultural awareness and revitalizes Arab identity.”



AlMazrooei added:“These events represent a bridge between the ancient past and the promising future. We seek to enhance the role of Dubai as a hub for creativity and knowledge, and to encourage new generations to promote Arab art and culture, in line with the leadership's vision for a cultural renaissance over the next fifty years.”



AlMazrooei continued:“We are committed to supporting and encouraging cultural dialogue, and providing rich cultural experiences that contribute to enriching the cultural scene with new visions that lead the comprehensive development renaissance locally.”

The event included a session to discuss the book 'Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi' by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. The session witnessed the participation of the renowned writers Abdul Ghaffar Hussein and Nasser Iraq, and was moderated by Mona Al-Raisi. The session discussed the history of her life and artistic career, with a focus on her unique ability to influence audiences and revive Arab cultural identity with her distinctive, enchanting voice.



Hussein shed light on the influential moments and situations discussed in the book about Umm Kulthum's visit to Abu Dhabi upon the late Sheikh Zayed's invitation. He offered the audience distinctive glimpses of this remarkable concert in Abu Dhabi, which remains one of the most wonderful moments in history. It brought together art enthusiasts and intellectuals for a classic artistic experience.

On the other hand, Iraq participated in describing Umm Kulthum's life, highlighting her unique taste for art that made her choose the most beautiful poems and present them to the Arab world and the entire world. The audience also praised the sophistication of Umm Kulthum's musical choices and the outstanding lyrics she sang.



The two guests praised the role of His Excellency Al Murr, in documenting these precious moments and milestones in his book about the life of“Planet East”, where he shared new and important details with the audience, such as his role in formulating a unique taste that entertained the audience of all ages.

The second day of 'Umm Kulthum Days' featured a singing evening by the artist Nermin Wahba, and attended by more than 500 people. It was distinguished by the enchanting melodies and the wonderful lyrics that she presented to the public throughout her life. This event reflected the importance of the legacy of classical Arab art by combining literary beauty and artistic creativity.



The evening also witnessed the participation of visual artists, who added their own touches through live drawing. This added an unparalleled artistic appeal to the event. The event also featured a book exhibition about Umm Kulthum, her life, her art, and her influence on the Arab music industry. The exhibition included the books 'Umm Kulthum in Abu Dhabi', 'Ana Wal Azab Wa Umm Kulthum', 'Kan Sarhan Men Khayal', and 'Umm Kulthum Sot Fi Tareekh Al Umma', and others.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organises the monthly 'Library Days' events to highlight Arab literary and cultural figures and introduce the public and new generations to Arab music and literature. This comes within the framework of its endeavor to promote culture and knowledge.



