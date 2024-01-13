Bronzeville Academy Charter School Maintains Commendable Status With ISBE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a testament to our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success, Bronzeville Academy Charter School (BACS) has once again secured the "Commendable Annual Summative Designation" from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for the year 2023. Building on the success of the previous year, this recognition solidifies BACS's position among the top-performing schools in the region.



Gratitude and Acknowledgment



The BACS family extends heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been instrumental in accomplishing this commendable recognition. From all our dedicated team members to supportive parents and enthusiastic students, everyone's collective efforts have played a crucial role in maintaining our high standards of education and consecutively earning this recognition by ISBE in 2023.



Continued Mission for Global Excellence



Bronzeville Academy Charter School remains steadfast in its mission to nurture scholars into responsible global citizens through a comprehensive and meaningful education. This renewed acknowledgment from the ISBE in 2023 reaffirms our dedication to providing quality education and fostering consistent academic performance in the region.



Key Factors Behind the Recognition



The recognition comes in the wake of significant changes in the educational landscape, with ISBE revising the Annual Summative Designations under Every Student Succeeds Act. BACS seized the opportunity to showcase its commitment to academic and student success indicators, particularly noteworthy as we emerged from the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



About Bronzeville Academy Charter School



Situated in the heart of Chicago, BACS is a locally-managed charter school that prioritizes providing a positive and safe learning environment for its students. With hundreds of students currently enrolled, the school anticipates increased enrollment following the official commendation.



Our distinguished faculty, comprised of accomplished professionals in their respective fields, adheres to robust teaching norms and ethics, aiming to transform the lives of scholars. BACS remains dedicated to not only shaping the future of its students but also contributing to the broader global community.

Reflecting on Progress and Future Aspirations



From a previous record in the lower bracket to now standing proudly among the best K-8 charter schools in Chicago, BACS views this achievement as a significant sign of progress and motivation. The renewed "Commendable" status serves as encouragement for the entire school community, pushing them to surpass expectations and strive for the highest designation in the future.



The positive response from staff members further highlights the significance of this accomplishment, setting the stage for enthusiastic preparations for the Fall 2023 Enrollments. With a focus on health and safety, BACS is poised for a promising and vibrant academic year.



Looking Ahead



As Bronzeville Academy Charter School maintains its continued success, the institution remains committed to furthering its legacy of educational excellence. The ISBE's Annual Summative Designation not only validates past achievements but also serves as a catalyst for the school's future endeavors. With an eye on surpassing expectations, BACS is ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, ensuring a bright and successful journey for all.





