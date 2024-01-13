SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates CVLY, PGTI, KRTX, THRX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY)'s sale to Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 0.875 shares of Orrstown common stock for each share of Codorus common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Codorus shareholders will own approximately 44% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Codorus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)'s sale to Masonite International Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, PGT shareholders will receive $41.00 per each PGT share they own, comprised of $33.50 in cash and $7.50 in common shares of Masonite. If you are a PGT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX)'s sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $330.00 per share in cash. If you are a Karuna shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX)'s sale to Concentra Biosciences, LLC for between $3.90 and $4.05 in cash. If you are a Theseus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

