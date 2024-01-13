Kuleba Calls On West To Block Supply Of Dual-Use Components To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, following Russia's January 13 missile attack on Ukraine, has called on the member states of the Group of Seven and the European Union to block the supply to Russia of Western-made components found in Russian missiles.

Kuleba said this at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne in Kyiv on Saturday, January 13, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In the context of nighttime shelling, I would like to remind you that many Western-made components have already been repeatedly found in Russian missiles flying at the heads of Ukrainians," Kuleba said.

He noted that according to a recent report presented by the Kyiv School of Economics and the Yermak-McFaul group, 44% of all electronic components in Russia's weapons have been developed by Western companies.

"I have the least complaints against France in this matter, but I want to use the opportunity of our meeting and call on all the countries of the Group of Seven and the EU to finally listen to Ukraine and take decisive measures to block the supply of goods containing these components to Russia," Kuleba said.

He added that Russia uses washing machines, microwaves and other household appliances "not for washing and eating, but for extracting individual spare parts from them in order to then mount them in their missiles and kill Ukrainians."

"We regularly transfer the lists of components that we find in downed Russian missiles to our partners. And I emphasize that they have been repeatedly called upon to take measures to block supplies," the minister said.

