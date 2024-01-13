UNICEF Regional Director For Europe And Central Asia Visits Kalbajar School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De Dominicis has met with students and teaching staff of secondary Ashiq Shamshir school N12 in Kalbajar district.

The main purpose of the meeting was to direct the attention of the teaching staff towards mastering emergency behavior protocols, enhancing their knowledge and skills in responding to the potential threats of explosive ordnance and mines.

Engaging with the students, De Dominicis initiated an informative dialogue, enlightening them about the dangers posed by explosive devices and offering valuable advice. Fuad Badalov, Head of the East Zangazur Regional Education Department, provided insights into the accomplishments under the "Awareness on Explosive Devices' Danger" program.

The meeting also featured a presentation on the theme "Awareness on explosive devices` danger".