UNICEF Regional Director For Europe And Central Asia Visits Kalbajar School

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UNICEF Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Regina De
Dominicis has met with students and teaching staff of secondary
Ashiq Shamshir school N12 in Kalbajar district.
The main purpose of the meeting was to direct the attention of
the teaching staff towards mastering emergency behavior protocols,
enhancing their knowledge and skills in responding to the potential
threats of explosive ordnance and mines.
Engaging with the students, De Dominicis initiated an
informative dialogue, enlightening them about the dangers posed by
explosive devices and offering valuable advice. Fuad Badalov, Head
of the East Zangazur Regional Education Department, provided
insights into the accomplishments under the "Awareness on Explosive
Devices' Danger" program.
The meeting also featured a presentation on the theme "Awareness
on explosive devices` danger".
