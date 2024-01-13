Dayalbagh Leads Global Sustainability Through Conscious Living: A Model For The Future

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire Jan 13, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dayalbagh, a pioneering residential community in India, is demonstrating the power of living by the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their unique 'Dayalbagh Way of Life' embodies selfless service and holistic sustainability, setting a global precedent.

The Fifth Winter Session of the Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness conference spotlighted this model. It showcased diverse projects and practices from both Indian and international associations, focusing on conscientious, self-reliant socio-spiritual models.

Central to Dayalbagh's philosophy is the integration of consciousness in all aspects of life, especially transportation. The conference, co-organized by the Dayalbagh Educational Institute and the Association of Transport Development in India, featured discussions on conscientious mobility and its role in achieving ultimate consciousness. Experts from various fields provided insights on creating holistic transportation models that are environmentally conscious and sustainable.

On Day Two of the 5th Winter Session of the Dayalbagh Science of Consciousness 2024, jointly organised by the Dayalbagh Educational Institute (DEI) and the Association of Transport Development in India (ATDI), Prof P.S. Satsangi, Chairman, Advisory Committee of Education delivered a Vision Talk, after which speakers deliberated on the various aspects of transportation and inherent relationship between them. The topic of the panel discussion was“Community Conscientiousness for Lateral and Longitudinal Mobility (transportation) for the Realization of Ultimate Consciousness”.

Whether we are travelling to other places or descending through our own spiritual journey, consciousness plays a key role in leading us to our goal of ultimate consciousness. In many respects, Dayalbagh is a forerunner with its environmentally conscious lifestyle for sustainable development, hence a model for the world to emulate at the global level.

Speaking about developing a holistic approach to all aspects of transportation, B N Puri, director of Asian Institute of Transport Development, said that the role of consciousness in transportation in totality is important because transport has both positive and negative externalities.

On sustainable transportation system in operation in Dayalbagh, the headquarters of Radhasoami faith, Pami Dua, former director of Delhi School of Economics, said the concept of conscience-based conscientiousness to perceive reality and ultimately achieve perfection through hard work, fulfilling duties and cultivating the habit of not giving up with our conscience, keeps us on the right track.

Anna Hortaschek, University of Kiel Germany, said“the DSC conference shows intellectual mobility and openness. Spirituality, intellect, emotion and physicality -- these are not totally different realms or phenomena of human life. They are all entangled and interwoven.

Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Scientist, NIMS, Tsukuba, Japan, spoke about the integration of complex systems in terms of mobility. A L Agarwal, former IIT Delhi professor said all segments of transportation are causally related.

There were many other internationally recognized speakers from USA, Canada, Asia, Europe who all spoke of the role and value of Community Conscientiousness for the Realization of Ultimate Consciousness they both being integral in nature.

Concluding the panel discussion, Radhasoami Satsang Sabha president Gur Saroop Sood said“The transportation model practised at Dayalbagh is environment-friendly, makes it a net carbon sink and one of the two lungs of city of Agra. In Dayalbagh, we use fossil fuel free E-vehicles for public transport. This innovative eco-village has been growing in a dynamic manner for the last 108 years with the potential to grow for hundreds of years more for the welfare and emancipation of gender free humankind and all the living beings on the planet Earth and across the universe.”

The two-day conference concluded with a vibrant cultural programme by children of the Sant Superhuman Evolutionary Scheme, which included a camel song to commemorate UN's declaration of 2024 as International Year of the Camelids, and another one 'Lead kindly light', based on an 1883 hymn by Saint John Henry Newman.

Created by AI copywriting & SEO agency.

Published by: The (Dayalbagh) Radhasoami Satsang Association of Europe (DRSAE Property Holding CIO)