               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Elvis ERP's SAAS Products Attain Microsoft Certification, Setting New Standards In Educational And Retail Technology


1/13/2024 8:12:51 AM

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Jan 13, 2024 (Issuewire )
-
Elvis ERP, the very front trailblazer in ERP and CRM programming arrangements, gladly reports the effective confirmation of its SAAS items, Elvis Education ERP, and CRM, by Microsoft. This milestone accomplishment highlights our obligation to conveying state of the art arrangements that fulfill the most noteworthy industry guidelines and security consistence rehearses.

Setting the Norm with Microsoft Confirmation

MENAFN13012024004226004003ID1107716699

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search