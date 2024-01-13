Rising Hip

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In a dynamic blend of beats and lyrics, Saharanpur-based hip-hop and rap artist Dikshant Jain has once again raised the bar with his latest release, 'Hyper.' The track, a pulsating club bass rap anthem, is poised to dominate the music scene, showcasing Dikshant's evolution as a versatile and innovative artist.

Dikshant Jain, a seasoned musician with over 6 years of experience, has consistently impressed audiences with his unique style and thought-provoking lyrics.

This latest release follows a string of successful tracks, including hits like "Puchho Kaise," "Sab Theek," "Haye Tera Dil," "Kon Bola," "Apsara," and "Prem Kahani." Each song reflects Dikshant's ability to blend storytelling and infectious beats, creating a signature sound that has earned him a dedicated fan base.

About Dikshant Jain:

Dikshant Jain, hailing from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been making waves in the hip-hop and rap scene since 2016. Known for his genre-defying sound and lyrical prowess, Dikshant continues to push boundaries, captivating audiences with each release. For the latest updates and music releases, visit:

The upcoming releases will be available on popular digital music platforms, ensuring that fans worldwide can immerse themselves in the infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics crafted by Dikshant Jain. Stay tuned to your favorite streaming services and be among the first to experience the next chapter in Saharanpur's musical renaissance.

