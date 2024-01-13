Ukraine's Military Spox: Half Of Kinzhal Missiles Did Not Reach Their Targets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia today launched six Kinzhal missiles over Ukraine, but half of them did not reach their targets.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today we saw six Kinzhals, and we reported on them. Half of them did not reach their targets," Ihnat said.

Russia's massive attack against Ukraine: 8 missiles intercepted, over 20 countered by electronic warfare

He added that more than 20 missiles and drones had not reached their targets - they could have fallen in an open area, there might have been an explosion in the air, or they could have come under the influence of Ukrainian electronic warfare assets.

"Russian missiles are becoming of lower quality and do not reach their targets. This also applies to kamikaze drones. Let's hope that this trend will continue in the future," Ihnat said.

On January 13, Russia launched 40 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted seven Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and a Kh-59 guided air missile.

This photo is illustrative