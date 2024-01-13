Turkmenistan Expresses Its Commitment To Developing Co-Op With UN

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 13. Turkmenistan and the UN engaged in discussions on pertinent matters
concerning their bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed during a meeting between the
Director-General of UN Geneva, Tatiana Valovaya, and the Permanent
Representative of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva, Vepa
Hajiyev, during which he presented his credentials.
During the meeting, Vera Hajiyev outlined Turkmenistan's
commitment to the values and principles laid down in the foundation
of the organization, as well as the desire to maintain close
contacts in order to implement the initiatives put forward by
Turkmenistan on various international platforms.
The sides had a constructive exchange of views on the
initiatives Turkmenistan put forward during the 78th session of the
UN General Assembly and considered the possibilities of their joint
implementation.
At the same time, the prospects for strengthening relations and
developing bilateral cooperation in the near future were
considered.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan continues to actively cooperate with the
UN, demonstrating constant interest in developing a fruitful
partnership.
The country actively participates in various UN program and
initiative projects, including in the fields of sustainable
development, health, education, and social protection, and
interaction with the organization contributes to strengthening
international cooperation, sharing best practices, implementing
common goals in the field of sustainable development, and improving
the quality of life of the population of Turkmenistan.
