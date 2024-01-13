Azerbaijan Announces Launch Date For Presidential Election Campaigning

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan is holding its regular
meeting chaired by Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.
Opening the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov noted that the
agenda includes four items.
They include the approval of the protocol of the Central
Election Commission meeting on January 9, 2024; the establishment
of a commission for drawing lots to distribute free airtime in
connection with the extraordinary presidential election of
Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, 2024, determining the place
and time of the draw; and amending the composition of some district
election commissions; current issues.
He emphasized that the list of registered candidates for
participation in the presidential election in Azerbaijan will be
published by January 18, 2024.
The election campaigning will start on January 15 and will be
suspended at 08:00 (GMT +4) on February 6.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
