Indian Street Premier League Announces Key Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, January 11, 2024: The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India\'s pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, today announced two key senior level appointments to strengthen the leadership team. The appointments are Shri Dhananjay Kamlakar as Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit at ISPL and Shri Jiten Doshi who comes on board as a Strategic and Financial Advisor.



Shri Dhananjay Kamlakar, a former IPS officer who has held many important posts in his career, will take charge as Head of the Anti-Corruption Unit of ISPL. He will ensure the highest standards of ethical conduct and integrity in the league.



Shri Dhanajay Kamlakar, Head - Anti-Corruption Unit, ISPL, said, \"Integrity and fair play are the cornerstones of competitive sport and I am committed to upholding these values within the league. I look forward to ensuring a clean and transparent environment where a spirit of fair play prevails.\"



Shri Jiten Doshi, Co-Founder and CIO at ENAM AMC is a finance and strategy expert with over three decades of experience in areas of corporate governance, transparency and disclosure standards, and effective interface with stakeholders. He brings his expertise to ISPL as an Honorary Strategic and Financial Advisor.



Shri Jiten Doshi, Honorary Strategic and Financial Advisor, ISPL, said, \"I hope to contribute positively to the sustainable growth and success of ISPL. I look forward to supporting the league as it moves forward in its mission to help aspirants from across the country find a platform to display their cricketing talent.\"



Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, \"We are happy to welcome Shri Dhananjay Kamlakar and Shri Jiten Doshi to the leadership team of ISPL. Their expertise will help in creating a robust foundation for the future growth of the league.\"



Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, ISPL said, \"At ISPL, we prioritize transparency and excellence. While Shri Dhananjay Kamlakar\'s appointment reaffirms our dedication to fair play, Shri Jiten Doshi\'s financial acumen will support our vision for sustained growth.\"



Suraj Samat, Commissioner, ISPL said, \"The strengthening of the ISPL leadership team with these esteemed leaders to our team demonstrates our commitment to a professionally run ISPL. The expertise of Shri Dhanajay Kamlakar and Shri Jiten Doshi will set the stage for a promising future for the league.\"



Scheduled to kick off from 6th March to 15th March 2024 in Mumbai, the inaugural edition of ISPL promises an exciting roster of matches, featuring six competitive teams â€“ Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) has also recently announced the Invitation to Bid for the co-ownership across the six teams, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar, with bids starting at INR 10 Lakhs.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...