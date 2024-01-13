India Protests British High Commissioner's Visit To Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- India registered Saturday a strong protest against a recent visit of British High Commissioner in Islamabad Jane Marriott to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

"India has taken a serious note of the highly objectionable visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir on 10 January 2024," a statement, from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said.

It also termed it unacceptable saying it is an infringement on India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Foreign Secretary has lodged a strong protest with the British High Commissioner in India on this infringement," the ministry added.

New Delhi also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been and shall always remain an integral part of India.

Marriott posted in her official "X" account on January 10: "Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan's people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

Both India and Pakistan are controlling parts of Kashmir and claiming full sovereignty over the entire Jammu and Kashmir. (end)

