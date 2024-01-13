               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UN Official Voices Concern At Violence In Southern Lebanon


1/13/2024 7:23:07 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- A UN official on Saturday expressed concern at recurring "violent incidents" across the "blue line" in the south and warned the scope of fighting might eventually widen.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, urged the stakeholders to cease firing, cautioning that prospects of a wide-scale eruption of violence have been increasing on daily basis, according to a statement released by the UN peacekeeping force (UNIFIL), marking end of his four-day visit to the country.
UNIFIL positions have been bombed more than 20 times and three peacekeepers have been wounded, he said.
The Lebanese "Islamic Resistance" fighters and troops of the Israeli occupation entrenched in the north of Palestine have been engaged in daily tit-for-tat attacks with rockets and machine guns.
At least 200 people had been killed on the Lebanese side since October 7 and Israel had reported casualties among troops and settlers.
The "blue line," stretching for 120 kilometers along Lebanon's southern frontier, was set up by the UN in 2000 for the practical purpose of confirming the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south of Lebanon. It is not considered as the confirmed final borders. (end)
