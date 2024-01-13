Invaders Concentrating Their Efforts On Donetsk Region - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, has said that Russians have concentrated most of their efforts on the Donetsk region.

Tarnavskyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 59 combat clashes and 42 airstrikes were recorded in the sector in the past 24 hours.

"Yesterday, the invaders concentrated their efforts on the Donetsk region," the commander said.

The Russian army also launched 879 artillery strikes and significantly increased the use of various unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 56 drones and a Buk-M1 air defense system.

The total losses of the invaders in the past 24 hours include 338 troops and 80 pieces of military equipment, including four tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles, four artillery systems, two air defense systems, four cars, two pieces of special equipment and an ammunition depot.