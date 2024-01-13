Azerbaijan Secures Its Orbital Slot - 46° E In GSO

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The management of the C and Ku frequency bands served by the
Azerspace-1 satellite located in the 46° East longitude
geostationary orbit (GSO) slot is registered in the name of the
government of Azerbaijan. The International Telecommunication Union
(ITU) has granted approval for the registration.
As is known, the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite, which
was launched in 2013, Malaysian's orbital slot 46° E and operated
in the C and Ku frequency ranges of the orbital position. Now, the
Azerspace-1 satellite is operating in the unique orbit of
Azerbaijan.
46°E, the activity for transferring the position to Azerbaijan
started on December 8, 2020, with the submission of the necessary
documents to the ITU. Although the achievement of an orbital
position in global practice covers a period under the seven-year
ITU rule, this process was completed in three years by Azerbaijan's
specialists in this field. During the past three years, the
Azerbaijani side has successfully concluded coordination
negotiations on 265 satellite networks of 34 governments and
reached agreements. Note that the 46° E GSO slot is the first and
only orbital position that Azerbaijan has in the geostationary
belt. This also allows Azerbaijan to deploy future
telecommunication satellites in its unique orbital slot.
The geostationary orbit, which became a restricted space for
satellites operating in telecommunications, broadcasting, and
weather forecasting is located at approximately 36,000 from the
equator. The main importance of this height is that the satellites
here rotate at the same speed as the Earth's surface. As a
consequence, both satellite operators and customers, as well as
those who watch television and radio from home via satellite, can
receive a continuous signal from the satellite by keeping their
antennas directed at one point. Lots of countries formally apply to
the ITU for the use of available orbital positions in the
geostationary orbit by themselves or through companies. The
satellites that will be located in those positions are currently
being assembled or waiting for launch. When a satellite in
geostationary space reaches the end of its life of 15-20 years, the
country that owns the orbital position has the opportunity to
replace the satellite in that position. This principle of
regulation actually allows countries to maintain their positions
indefinitely.
For a country which is new to space industry is not easy to
place a satellite in geostationary orbit. For this, need to be
agreed chosen orbital position with countries that already have
other positions. As a result, among countries with limited
resources such as the geostationary orbit, Azerbaijan already has
its own place with its unique orbital position.
