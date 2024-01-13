Azerbaijan Army Conducts Training-Methodical Sessions With Staff Of Personnel Bodies

In accordance with the plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of
Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, training-methodical
sessions were conducted with the staff of the Personnel Bodies of
the Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational
institutions, Azernews reports.
At first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for
the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was
honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of
the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
Acting Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General
Elchin Khalilov delivered a speech at the sessions held with the
participation of Personnel Bodies' staff, officers responsible for
military personnel accounting, organizational and mobilization
process, and unclassified documentation. Speaking about the work
done over the past year on personnel management in the Azerbaijan
Army, the Chief of the Main Department informed participants about
the main tasks assigned for 2024.
It was emphasized that under the leadership of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, successful reforms were carried out in
the Azerbaijan Army to bring it in line with the Turkish model. It
was mentioned that the measures implemented in this sphere will be
continued this year and are constantly in the spotlight of the
Defense Ministry's leadership.
Measures on manning the Azerbaijan Army with qualified personnel
with strategic thinking, improving the organizational and staff
structure, as well as the successes achieved, including the
positive impact of the work on further improving the personnel
management system, were highlighted.
At the training-methodical sessions, reports of officers
responsible for personnel affairs of the Azerbaijan Army on
activities carried out in the field of personnel training and
manning were heard.