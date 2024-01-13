Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club Awarded $300,000 Grant For World Outside Our Doorstep Program

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Los Angeles, California Jan 13, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Los Angeles, California-Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club has been awarded a $300,000 PROP 64 Youth Community Access grant from the California Natural Resources Agency for the implementation of the "World Outside Our Doorstep" Program. This program aims to provide underserved youth in Los Angeles with unique outdoor experiences and cultural-related outings to support substance prevention and early intervention.

Through the "World Outside Our Doorstep" Program, the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club will engage participants in educational workshops, nature exploration, outdoor adventures, and cultural experiences. The goal is to inspire a sense of curiosity, appreciation, and responsibility for the environment and community among young people.

"We are extremely grateful to the California Natural Resources Agency for this generous support," said Juana Lambert, Executive Director of Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club "This grant will allow us to expand our programs and provide life-changing experiences for the youth we serve. Through the 'World Outside Our Doorstep' Program, we can empower young people to develop an appreciation for the environment and cultural diversity, while fostering leadership skills and a sense of community responsibility. "

This grant builds on the "Outdoors for All" initiative, championed by Governor Newsom which prioritizes nature as a vital aspect of youth development. The award to the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club will support this goal by providing equitable opportunities for all young people to engage with the outdoors. This support underscores the California Natural Resources Agency's commitment to creating sustainable communities and fostering a more equitable and sustainable future in which natural resources are valued by everyone.

Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club expresses its sincere gratitude to the California Natural Resources Agency for their support and investment in our mission. This grant will have a profound impact on the lives of underserved youth in Los Angeles, providing them with tools and opportunities to explore, learn, and thrive.

For more information about Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club and the "World Outside Our Doorstep" Program, visit or contact Noma Ndebele at 323.221.9111 or ....

About Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club

The Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (LABGC) is a non-profit organization that provides after-school programs for underserved youth in the Los Angeles area. LABGC offers a wide variety of programs that open the doors to new experiences and support successful futures for children and teens by providing opportunities for leadership development, mentorship, arts engagement, STEM education and sports recreation. The mission of the club is to inspire and enable all youth, especially from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, caring and responsible members of the community.