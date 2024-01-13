Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti economists predict Q1 2024 will witness balanced stocks trading buoyed by blue chips. Report by Mohammad Kamal.
KUWAIT -- Price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.79 to USD 81.22 pb Friday as opposed to USD 79.43 pb Thursday.
RAMALLAH -- Three Palestinians have been shot dead by the Israeli forces near Adora settlement in Al-Khalil (Hebron) city.
CAIRO -- Egypt receives a Chinese ship, named "Wadhi Al-Arish," specialized in building dry bulk ships.
