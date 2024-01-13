Rohit, Vijayendra, Priyanshi And Shakti Give Sneak Peek Into Their Makar Sankranti Plans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actors Rohit Chandel, Vijayendra Kumeria, Priyanshi Yadav and Shakti Arora have shared their plans for the Lohri and Makar Sankranti festivities, also recalling their memories and experiences of flying kites.

In India, Makar Sankranti, often termed the Kite festival, is observed with much grandiosity. People celebrate the arrival of spring by flying kites.

Talking about the same, Vijayendra, who plays Angad in the show 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' said:“We celebrate Lohri every year in the authentic Punjabi way. This year is not going to be any different. We'll do the pooja, eat sarson da saag, till gud and chikkis.”

“I love to fly kites, but due to shooting schedules, I have not been able to enjoy kite flying. My kite-flying memories are from Ahmedabad, where friends used to fly kites the whole day with music on the terrace. The competition between societies was the most exciting part. By the end of the day, we used to be tanned, and our throats used to hurt due to the shouting and screaming 'kai po che',” he added.

Shakti portrays the character of Ishaan in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein'

He shared:“Since many years, I have celebrated Lohri in my society. We pray for the good health, success, and well-being of everyone. I like to fly kites, though I have always been unsuccessful in it, but I would love to master the art of kite flying."

Priyanshi is seen as Natasha in 'Pandya Store'.

“The festival is famous for flying kites. I used to participate too, although I am not really good at it, but still I enjoy doing it. This year, I am going to celebrate it with my mother, as I will be shooting. I'll be visiting the temple, worshipping with my mother, and seeking blessings. I absolutely enjoy flying kites, and I adore sky gazing, as it gets me fascinated every time I see the rainbow-coloured sky. But an important note: one should not really use strong threads because they may hurt the birds. I avoid using strong threads,” said the actress.

Rohit, who plays Dhaval in the show 'Pandya Store' commented:“During the Makar Sankranti festival, my mother makes ladoos composed of Til, and in my childhood days, I used to visit houses and greet them with ladoos. I enjoy kite flying; my brother and I used to make manjha at home in order to win; these memories would not fade away."

The show airs on Star Plus.

