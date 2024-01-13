Azerbaijan's National Boxing Team Goes To USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national boxing team will continue its preparations for the Olympic weight class license tournaments and the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games in the US state of Colorado, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, 9 boxers under the leadership of head coach Pedro Roque, coaches Nariman Abdullayev and Etibar Abdullayev will participate in the training camp.

Nijat Huseynov (54 kilograms), Umid Rustamov, Shamil Asgarov (both 57 kilograms), Tayfur Aliyev, Malik Hasanov (both 63.5 kilograms), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kilograms), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kilograms), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kilograms) will check.

During the meeting, it is planned to hold joint trainings and test fights with US boxers. Preparation will continue until February 1.

It should be noted that Murad Allahverdiyev (at 80 kilograms) and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kilograms) of the Azerbaijan national team won the license to "Paris-2024" at the III European Games.