Azerbaijan's National Boxing Team Goes To USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan national boxing team will continue its
preparations for the Olympic weight class license tournaments and
the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games in the US state of Colorado, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, 9 boxers under the leadership
of head coach Pedro Roque, coaches Nariman Abdullayev and Etibar
Abdullayev will participate in the training camp.
Nijat Huseynov (54 kilograms), Umid Rustamov, Shamil Asgarov
(both 57 kilograms), Tayfur Aliyev, Malik Hasanov (both 63.5
kilograms), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kilograms), Murad Allahverdiyev (80
kilograms), Alfonso Dominguez (92 kilograms) and Mahammad
Abdullayev (+92 kilograms) will check.
During the meeting, it is planned to hold joint trainings and
test fights with US boxers. Preparation will continue until
February 1.
It should be noted that Murad Allahverdiyev (at 80 kilograms)
and Mahammad Abdullayev (+92 kilograms) of the Azerbaijan national
team won the license to "Paris-2024" at the III European Games.
