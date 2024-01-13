New French Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, January 13.

That's according to BFM TV , Ukrinform reports.

"I came here to say that France will support Ukraine in the long term, from an economic, military point of view and from a humanitarian point of view," Sejourne said upon arrival in Kyiv.

He added that French representatives would make "a certain number of visits" to "see what the Ukrainians need today."

The new French foreign minister is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon.

This is Sejourne's first visit to Ukraine after his appointment a few days ago.

Photo: Adrien Vautier / Le Pictorium pour 'Le Monde'