               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New French Foreign Minister Arrives In Kyiv


1/13/2024 6:09:29 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly appointed French foreign minister, Stephane Sejourne, arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, January 13.

That's according to BFM TV , Ukrinform reports.

"I came here to say that France will support Ukraine in the long term, from an economic, military point of view and from a humanitarian point of view," Sejourne said upon arrival in Kyiv.

He added that French representatives would make "a certain number of visits" to "see what the Ukrainians need today."

Read also: Zelensky, Sunak visit wounded Ukrainian defenders at Kyiv hospital

The new French foreign minister is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this afternoon.

This is Sejourne's first visit to Ukraine after his appointment a few days ago.

Photo: Adrien Vautier / Le Pictorium pour 'Le Monde'

MENAFN13012024000193011044ID1107716547

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search