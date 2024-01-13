Russian Barracks Hit In Mariupol Ukrainian Official

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A barracks of the Russian invaders has been hit in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The consequences of explosions in Mariupol. According to preliminary information, a barracks of the occupiers was hit at Illich Iron & Steel Works in the area of the 3rd tram and trolleybus depot. It is quite likely [it was hit] with fragments of their own air defense missiles," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, after that, the occupiers began to move manpower and equipment to the Prymorskyi district of Mariupol.

Earlier, Andriushchenko said that an explosion had been heard in Mariupol and that enemy air defenses had been activated.