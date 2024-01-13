Huge Wildberries Warehouse Burns Down In Russia (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A fire has occurred at a Wildberries warehouse in St. Petersburg on an area of 70 thousand square meters, Trend reports via Russian media.

Initially, the fire area was 1,000 square meters, later increasing to 50,000 square meters.

The fire was localized to an area of ​​70,000 square meters.

It was assigned the highest, 5th level of complexity.

There was no information about casualties.

Wildberries noted that people were evacuated, and it will compensate for the cost of burning goods for sellers.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire was an electrical wiring fault.