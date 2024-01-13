Lebanon Expressed Concern At Escalation In The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- Lebanon on Saturday expressed concern at recent air strikes on Yemeni territories and escalation and military operations in the Red Sea.

The ministry of foreign affairs called in a statement for lowering tension and halting the military operations through regional-international efforts.

Stoppage of the military operations is warranted for boosting regional stability including sea navigation via the Red Sea.

The ministry indicated that the "real reasons for the escalation is the Israeli aggression on Gaza," warning that the conflict might widen and cover the whole Middle East if stakeholders fail to reach a comprehensive and instant cease-fire.

Just and comprehensive peace based on resolutions of the international legitimacy attain security and stability to the Middle East. (end)

