Shubhangi Atre Cherishes Joy Of Kite Flying On Makar Sankranti

Talking about her experience of flying kites during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Shubhangi, who is known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', shared:“My encounter with kite flying remains etched in my memory as an unforgettable experience. It granted me the chance to relish the excitement of manoeuvring a kite through the sky."

"The initial foray into kite flying was marked by a surge of enthusiasm and eager anticipation. The vibrant and enchanting kites dotting the sky captivated my attention, intensifying my eagerness to launch my own.”

The 'Karam Apnaa Apnaa' actress further said:“Witnessing the myriad kites soaring above, I couldn't wait to join the ranks. The moment finally arrived when I propelled my kite into the sky, and with each passing second, it ascended to greater heights. The sheer exhilaration of seeing my kite glide through the air was beyond description, filling me with immense joy. A delightful memory from that day includes a playful squabble with my sisters over our respective kite-flying prowess.”

“They couldn't help but express a hint of jealousy as my first attempt proved successful, prompting them to redouble their efforts amidst laughter. The entire experience was wonderful, and the festive ambience of Makar Sankranti continues to evoke a profound sense of happiness in my heart,” she added.

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' airs on &TV.

