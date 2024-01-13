K'taka BJP Demands SIT Probe Into Gang-Rape Cases In State

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 13 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP on Saturday urged the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a high-level probe into gang-rape cases in the state.

Addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters here, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said: "It is impossible for the victims to get justice by the local police."

"The government should get the probe done by senior police officers within a time frame. The charge sheet should be submitted and stringent punishment against the guilty has to be ensured,” Bommai said.

"In a gang-rape done by moral policing vigilantes, only three arrests could be made. Why are the other accused not arrested? Our Women's delegation will visit Haveri district in this connection and we will go to the court seeking suitable directions," he said.

He claimed that the law and order in the state has "collapsed".

"Common people, especially women are not able to move around freely without fear. The state government has not considered this seriously. In Bengaluru, the crime against women has seen 30 per cent increase, he said.

"The cases of rape, torture and violence have increased. The women are not feeling safe in rural areas as well. Many such cases are hushed up. The police are mute spectators and if they initiate action as per law, they are facing the backlash by the government," Bommai said.

"The police tried to hush up the Hangal gang rape case. I insisted on medical tests on the victim. Whom did they want to protect? Is there another policy for a particular community? Who is behind this? The state Home Minister is not taking action even as a woman belonging to the minority community was the victim, he stated. They are only concerned with influence," he added.

