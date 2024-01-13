Sagar Parekh Opens Up On Battling Injuries During 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' Rehearsals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actor Sagar Parekh who has become a household name for the portrayal of Samar in the show 'Anupamaa', opened up on the injuries he received during the rehearsals for the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', and shared how he continued the practice with hard work, dedication and consistency.

Sagar is one of the wildcard contenders in the show.

Talking about the injuries during the rehearsals, he said:“When I started doing Jhalak and rehearsing for the first time, the skin below my feet got peeled off and I couldn't even walk. But these excuses were not going to help me in any way. I had to just keep on dancing and practicing and rehearsing. I had so many scratches on my hand.”

“I had swollen legs and muscle strain injuries and so many things that the list is never ending. But with lots of hard work, dedication and consistency I continued. I had to prove to everyone that yes, I can do what I am doing and what I am here for,” shared Sagar.

Calling his journey in the show surprising and amazing, Sagar said it's almost like a dream because he is doing such things in life that he never imagined.

“And it is a surprise for me also. I didn't know that I could do such stunts and lift humans like that. Lifts and tricks, also dancing, on a professional level with every step in a professional way,” he said.

The show currently has participants like Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sreerama Chandra, Shoaib Ibrahim, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani, Sangeeta Phogat and others.

In the show, Sagar's choreographer is Shivani Patel. It airs on Sony.

--IANS

sp/kvd