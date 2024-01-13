ASB Classic: Alejandra Tabilo Becomes First Chilean To Win A Hard-Court Tour-Level Title Since Fernando Gonzalez In 2007

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Jan 13 (IANS) Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo clinched his maiden tour-level title on Saturday at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Facing off against Taro Daniel in the ATP 250 final, Tabilo secured a gritty 6-2, 7-5 victory, marking a significant milestone in his tennis career.

Tabilo's exceptional performance saw him hit 37 winners, including 10 aces, as he stormed through the opening set and held off Daniel's charge in a tense second set. Overwhelmed with emotion, the 26-year-old lefty expressed, "It honestly feels surreal right now. I'm so happy, very emotional. I honestly never thought we were going to be here in the final."

This remarkable triumph catapulted Tabilo 33 places up the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings to No. 49, paving the way for his Top 50 debut. As the first men's singles player to secure his inaugural ATP Tour title in 2024, Tabilo's ascent in the tennis world is noteworthy.

Reflecting on his journey, Tabilo revealed the challenges he faced, including injuries and setbacks. "Last year was tough... It's been a crazy ride," he shared. Despite the hurdles, Tabilo's perseverance and the support of his team, family, and friends proved instrumental in his success.

The Chilean's victory holds historical significance, making him the first Chilean to win a hard-court tour-level title since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007. Additionally, Tabilo joins the ranks of Cristian Garin and Nicolas Jarry as the third active Chilean singles champion on the ATP Tour.

In his final match against Daniel, Tabilo showcased his prowess, dominating the baseline rallies with his powerful forehand. The victory also solidified his status as the first qualifier to claim a tour-level crown since Juan Manuel Cerundolo in 2021.

