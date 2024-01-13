Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Meets National Council Of Paramount Chiefs And Inter-Religious Council To Discuss Governance Issues

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has met with the National Council of Paramount Chiefs, NCPC, and the Inter-Religious Council of Sierra Leone, IRC-SL, in two separate engagements to update them on a range of governance issues particularly the November 26 failed coup attempt.

The President, joined by his Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and Chief Minister, Dr Moinina David Sengeh, used the occasion to provide a detailed update on the failed coup and the ongoing trials. The President emphasized his government's unwavering commitment to peace, security and the rule of law.

He also spoke about progress in the implementation of the Five Big Game-changers – FEED SALONE, Human Capital Development, Youth Empowerment, Revamping the Public Service Architecture and achieving Sustained Economic Growth through Technology and Infrastructure.

Representatives of the National Council of Paramount Chiefs and Inter-Religious Council commended the President for his government's handling of the security situation and for swiftly restoring order and security following the failed coup.

The NCPC and IRC-SL, an interfaith organisation working on national reconciliation, health and religious harmony, pledged their unflinching support to the government in strengthening peace-building, cohesion and democracy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.