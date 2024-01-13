Uganda: President Museveni In Zanzibar

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Yoweri Museveni has arrived in Zanzibar at the invitation of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Tanzanian President, to attend the 60th Anniversary Celebrations of the Zanzibar Revolution.

The President was received at Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar by Dr. Khalid Salum Mohammed, the Tanzanian Minister of Construction and Communications. Also present at the airport to welcome President Museveni were Uganda's High Commissioner to Tanzania, Rtd. Col. Fred Mwesigye, and his deputy, Maj. Gen. Geoffrey Muheesi, along with the Defense Attaché at the Uganda High Commission in Tanzania, Brigadier Ronald Bigirwa. Zanzibar, along with some surrounding islands known as the Spice Islands due to their production of cloves, cinnamon, black pepper, among others, is semi-autonomous within the Union. It has its own government led by Dr. Hussein Ali. Several dignitaries, including East African leaders, have been invited to grace the colorful ceremony that will take place at Amani Stadium in Zanzibar.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.