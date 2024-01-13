Azerbaijan Ponders Ways Of Rolling Out Trackless Streetcars In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Baku streets are
likely to witness running trackless streetcars, Deputy Chairman of
Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture
Ilgar Isbatov told Trend .
"The globe is increasingly favoring trackless streetcar routes.
They come in a variety of formats and could be used with our
capital. Even when the public transportation system, metro, and
railway lines are established, transportation challenges may
persist in some locations. These are the areas with the highest
population density. We propose developing streetcar lines as an
additional mode of public transportation there," said the deputy
chairman.
Isbatov stated that these streetcar lines will serve areas with
heavy pedestrian traffic, multiple shopping malls, and a large
concentration of residential neighborhoods.
"Setting up streetcar lines could be a critical step in tackling
the transportation issue," he concluded.
