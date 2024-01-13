               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Ponders Ways Of Rolling Out Trackless Streetcars In Baku


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Baku streets are likely to witness running trackless streetcars, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Ilgar Isbatov told Trend .

"The globe is increasingly favoring trackless streetcar routes. They come in a variety of formats and could be used with our capital. Even when the public transportation system, metro, and railway lines are established, transportation challenges may persist in some locations. These are the areas with the highest population density. We propose developing streetcar lines as an additional mode of public transportation there," said the deputy chairman.

Isbatov stated that these streetcar lines will serve areas with heavy pedestrian traffic, multiple shopping malls, and a large concentration of residential neighborhoods.

"Setting up streetcar lines could be a critical step in tackling the transportation issue," he concluded.

