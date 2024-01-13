Majority Of Company Heads Dissatisfied With Progress On AI BGG Survey

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The survey
conducted by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) shows that majority
of company heads are not satisfied with progress on artificial
intelligence (AI), said Anton Aristov, Managing Director and
Partner at BCG Baku, Trend reports.
BCG's survey of 1,400+ C-suite executives reveals that GenAI is
quickly changing the way companies do business-but 90 percent of
leaders are still waiting for it to move beyond the hype or
pursuing limited experimentation.
“While almost all executives now rank AI and GenAI as a
top-three tech priority for 2024, 66% of leaders are ambivalent or
dissatisfied with their progress on AI and GenAI-and only 6% have
begun upskilling in a meaningful way,” he noted.
Meanwhile, 71 percent of the leaders surveyed say that they plan
to increase their company's tech investments in 2024, up from 60
percent in 2023, and an even larger percentage (85 percent) say
that they will increase their spending on AI and GenAI in 2024.
Around 89 percent of executives rank AI and GenAI as a top-three
tech priority for 2024, while 54 percent of leaders expect AI to
deliver cost savings in 2024.
“Of those, roughly half anticipate cost savings in excess of 10
percent, primarily through productivity gains in operations,
customer service, and IT,” says Anton Aristov.
He pointed out that although the uptick in investment is
promising, most organizations aren't doing enough to realize the
full benefits of AI.
“The executives who expressed dissatisfaction with their
organization's progress on AI and GenAI highlighted several
challenges, including a shortage of talent and skills (62%),
unclear investment priorities (47 percent), and the absence of a
strategy for responsible AI (42 percent):
Only 6 percent of companies have managed to train more than 25
percent of their people on GenAI tools so far.
45 percent of leaders say that they don't yet have guidance or
restrictions on AI and GenAI use at work,” says Anton Aristov.
He noted that despite realizing the need to increase their
investments in AI, too many organizations are slow to embrace the
revolution.
“Consider this: two-thirds of the executives we surveyed believe
that it will take at least two years for AI and GenAI to move
beyond the hype, and 71 percent are focused on pursuing limited
experimentation and small-scale pilots. Some 90 percent of leaders
fall into one of these two categories. We call them observers,”
added Aristov.
